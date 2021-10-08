City of York to have clean-up day

YORK – Thursday, during their regular meeting, the York City Council passed a resolution declaring Saturday, Oct. 23, as an official citywide clean-up day.

What that means for residents is that they can bring allowable items to the landfill free of charge from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., on that day.

Acceptable items will include items such as branches, trees, yard waste, old appliances, mattresses and televisions.

They will not be accepting for free the following types of items: tires, commercial chemicals, household hazardous waste and paint.

This does not apply to businesses – businesses wanting to dump on this day will be charged regular rates. This is for households only, in York County. Only drivers of vehicles with 17-count license plates will be allowed to dump items for free, just like the last clean-up day.

This will allow local residents to clean up their properties and not bear the landfill costs.

“We have done this in the past and we had really good success,” Mayor Barry Redfern said at this week’s regular council meeting.

