City of York now has a human relations director

YORK – The City of York officially now has a human relations director.

Denise Pfeifer has been appointed by the York City Council, after the administration and mayor brought forward the recommendation.

“We are pleased to bring this to you for consideration,” York City Administrator Sue Crawford told the council this past week. “She will be instrumental in helping the city recruit and maintain employees.”

Crawford told the council Pfeifer has worked more than two decades in the field of human resources and she’s helped train other professionals in the field.

“She has also been engaged in talent recruitment to the city as a whole,” Crawford said, as Pfeifer worked in that capacity for many years for UTC Aerospace Systems, formerly known as Hamilton Sundstrand, in York.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity,” Pfeifer told the council. “I look forward to meeting everyone and learning about a new industry.”

“We found we really needed this position,” Mayor Barry Redfern said, of the past conversations into forming this human resources department.

Despite being one of the larger employers in the York community, the city has never had a human resources director.