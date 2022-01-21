 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of York building permits, December, 2022
City of York building permits, December, 2022

Building permits

• Oscar Martin, 926 Alice Ave. Interior remodel/finish interior. Project cost, $20,000

• Nancy Johnson, 313 Thompson Ave. Re-roof, re-side, fix shed. Project cost, $12,000

• Wayne Richardson, 1730 N. Platte Ave. Replace front porch. Project cost, $15,000

• Dimas Lopez, 1035 Elmer Ave. Driveway. Project cost, $6,000

• Property Sisters LLC, 818 W. 10th St. Replace window wells, move front door. Project cost, $1,200

• Cottonwood Meadows, 19 York Mobile Plaza. Shed on existing slab. Project cost, $7,000

• James Paul, 1620 Harre Lane. Fence. Project cost, $5,300

• Kevin Baldridge, 408 Thompson Ave. Sidewalk repair. Project cost, $1,180

• Galen Thomsen, 305 Academy Ave. Shed. Project cost, $5,000

• Arlis Edmondson, 1 Edison Ave. Re-side, soffits. Project cost, $21,285.70

• Kathleen Harwick, 725 N. Florida Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $5,000

• Levi Prusia, 1025 N. York Ave. Repairing foundation. Project cost, $14,000

• Kirk Tesar, 1223 N. Blackburn Ave. Storage shed. Project cost, $800

• Maria Rodriguez, 1009 Division Ave. Kitchen remodel. Project cost, $25,000

• U.S. Properties, 1912 S. Grant Ave. Sign. Project cost, $1,000

• Bob Coffin, 423 Academy Ave. Egress window. Project cost, $800

Total: $140,565.70

