City of York building permits, December, 2022

• Oscar Martin, 926 Alice Ave. Interior remodel/finish interior. Project cost, $20,000
• Nancy Johnson, 313 Thompson Ave. Re-roof, re-side, fix shed. Project cost, $12,000
• Wayne Richardson, 1730 N. Platte Ave. Replace front porch. Project cost, $15,000
• Dimas Lopez, 1035 Elmer Ave. Driveway. Project cost, $6,000
• Property Sisters LLC, 818 W. 10th St. Replace window wells, move front door. Project cost, $1,200
• Cottonwood Meadows, 19 York Mobile Plaza. Shed on existing slab. Project cost, $7,000
• James Paul, 1620 Harre Lane. Fence. Project cost, $5,300
• Kevin Baldridge, 408 Thompson Ave. Sidewalk repair. Project cost, $1,180
• Galen Thomsen, 305 Academy Ave. Shed. Project cost, $5,000
• Arlis Edmondson, 1 Edison Ave. Re-side, soffits. Project cost, $21,285.70
• Kathleen Harwick, 725 N. Florida Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $5,000
• Levi Prusia, 1025 N. York Ave. Repairing foundation. Project cost, $14,000
• Kirk Tesar, 1223 N. Blackburn Ave. Storage shed. Project cost, $800