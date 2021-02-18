 Skip to main content
City mask mandate likely to expire
top story

City Stock

YORK – The city’s mask mandate is set to expire at the end of this month – and it will likely not be renewed.

On Thursday morning, York Mayor Barry Redfern said, “the city’s mask mandate will expire at the end of the month and as of right now, it seems the intent of the board of health is to let it expire. We hope that everyone will continue doing what we are doing now – as it really helped when we started all this back in November. To my knowledge, during this time, not one ticket was written (for non-compliance).”

The city’s mask mandate was set by the city’s board of health – which is made up of the mayor, city administrator, council president, police chief and city physician.

This structure of protocol was set by ordinance many years ago – and while the board of health rarely if ever convened to set policy, they were called upon last November to consider this citywide policy.

The mandate was first set for a few months – and then renewed to the end of February.

Many municipalities across the state have had the same types of mandates within the same timeframes.

Redfern said that unless “something really crazy happens,” such as a significant increase in new cases, the mandate will likely be allowed to expire.

Right now, the mandate calls for everyone in public indoor places to wear a face covering. There are exceptions for those who have health conditions (which make mask-wearing difficult or hazardous), as well as for those who are working alone or in socially distanced spaces.

Tags

