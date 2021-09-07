City makes application for third phase of downtown revitalization project

YORK – The York City Council has given its blessing to apply for a third round of funds for the third phase of the downtown revitalization project.
The city has successfully had two rounds which resulted in many downtown buildings seeing historic restorations and renovations over the past few years. There have already been $1.4 million in improvements done through the first two rounds.
Tom Bliss, director of the Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD) – the agency that has been assisting with writing and administering these grants – reiterated to the council that York has been very successful with this program in the past.
“Giving your approval tonight will allow the mayor to sign the application for this very competitive state grant,” Bliss said to the council during their most recent meeting.
Bliss noted that seven businesses have already made “pre-applications,” which indicate their intentions to apply for funds in the third phase should the city be the recipient of the award.
“And SENDD is working with four others,” Bliss said, with York Chamber of Commerce Director Madonna Mogul noting she has 10 “reach-outs” with other businesses as well.
Bliss said some communities are coming into the application process with 20-30 “pre-applications,” so it’s vital to have as many interested businesses as possible indicate their intent.
“You should be proud of the work Madonna has done with these phases and the business owners who have participated so far,” Bliss said to the council and administration. “Your constituents will benefit from this third phase and the community will benefit as well. The city has done an amazing job with the downtown revitalization project and I use York as an example all the time, regarding this program, again and again.”
The application will be made with the final decision coming at a later date.