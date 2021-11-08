 Skip to main content
City is awarded $435,000 for third phase of downtown revitalization
YORK – The City of York has been awarded $435,000 for the third phase of its ongoing downtown revitalization project and the city council has signed off on the agreement with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

This is a highly competitive grant program in the state with many communities seeking these funds to help their downtown business and property owners rehabilitate their facades and structures, improving historic ambience and value.

“The first two rounds have had a huge impact on our downtown and we now have about 13 more property owners who are talking about wanting to do this,” Madonna Mogul, executive director of the York Area Chamber of Commerce, told the city council. “We recommend approval of this so we can still keep improving our downtown.”

“It has been a great thing,” said York Mayor Barry Redfern.

The council unanimously agreed and the third phase is now ready to begin.

The city’s previous successful two rounds have resulted in many downtown buildings seeing historic restorations and renovations over the past few years. There have already been $1.4 million in improvements done through the first two phases.

During an earlier meeting with the council, Tom Bliss (director of the Southeast Nebraska Development District, the agency that has been assisting with writing and administering these grants) noted York’s success with this program.

“Your constituents will benefit from this third phase and the community will benefit as well,” Bliss said during that earlier meeting. “The city has done an amazing job with the downtown revitalization project and I use York as an example all the time, regarding this program, again and again.”

