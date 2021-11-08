City is awarded $435,000 for third phase of downtown revitalization

YORK – The City of York has been awarded $435,000 for the third phase of its ongoing downtown revitalization project and the city council has signed off on the agreement with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

This is a highly competitive grant program in the state with many communities seeking these funds to help their downtown business and property owners rehabilitate their facades and structures, improving historic ambience and value.

“The first two rounds have had a huge impact on our downtown and we now have about 13 more property owners who are talking about wanting to do this,” Madonna Mogul, executive director of the York Area Chamber of Commerce, told the city council. “We recommend approval of this so we can still keep improving our downtown.”

“It has been a great thing,” said York Mayor Barry Redfern.

The council unanimously agreed and the third phase is now ready to begin.

The city’s previous successful two rounds have resulted in many downtown buildings seeing historic restorations and renovations over the past few years. There have already been $1.4 million in improvements done through the first two phases.