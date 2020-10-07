City hires same audit firm

YORK – The City of York has again contracted with AMGL CPAs and Advisors to do the city’s audit.

This contract will be for the audit of the 2019-20 fiscal year.

The firm has been doing the city’s audit for the past several years.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is the same firm we have been working with, through the budget process as well,” said York Mayor Barry Redfern. “This year, there is about a $900 increase, which is about a 2.68 percent increase in the rate. We have had a good relationship with the firm and they have been a good support for Pellie (Thomas, city treasurer) as well.”

All the city council members voted in agreement to hire them again.

Also during this week’s city council meeting:

• The council approved the mayor’s appointment of Carsen Staehr to fill the unexpired term of Ron Skaden on the Examining Board of Plumbers and Mechanical Contractors. Mayor Barry Redfern said he wanted to thank Skaden for all his years being involved with the examining board and the council agreed.

• The council approved the 11th project for downtown revitalization funds. Madonna Mogul, the director of the York Chamber of Commerce, said that after these funds are allotted for this 11th project, $8,500 will remain available. There were 10 projects completed during the first round of the downtown revitalization project – so this round will see more individual projects than the last phase.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.