City hires new ballpark complex supervisor

YORK -- The City of York has hired David Pratt as the new York Ballpark Complex maintenance supervisor.

City officials say he “comes to the job with ballpark complex with experience from work in the 2018 and 2019 seasons after he graduated from York High School in 2017. Since his work at the ballpark complex in York, Pratt worked with the Hays Recreation Commission and managed the Bickle Schmidt Sports Complex through a major renovation.

Cheree Folts, City of York Director of Parks and Recreation, noted, “We are so lucky to be able to bring David’s expertise back to the ballpark complex to continue our excellent services to athletes and their families.”

Pratt replaced Jake Staehr who managed the complex from 2016 to 2022.

“Jake helped York develop the ballpark complex into what it is today and set a standard of excellence that has served us well,” said Folts.

Pratt is excited to continue the success of the complex, saying, “I’ve been wanting this job since I left in 2019 and for all the pieces to fall into place with perfect timing seems like it was meant to be. I’m back home, doing what I went to college for, at a facility that means a lot to me and to the community.”

Pratt graduated from Fort Hays State University with a Bachelor’s Degree with an emphasis in Sports and Recreation Management. Pratt also brings sports journalism skills to the position. While in college, Pratt broadcasted for the school’s media department and has worked alongside Kansas Women’s Basketball Color Analysts. He won an award given out by the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for the Best Collegiate Play-by-Play Commentary.

The York Ballpark Complex provides the citizens of York and surrounding areas high quality facilities to play their ball games. In the four years prior to 2021, the ballpark complex hosted 5,211 batting cage rentals, practices and games.

A 2019 study by Brian Williams, Ph.D., Nebraska Public Power District economist, estimated that the ballpark complex attracts more than 35,000 visitors annually, which provides an economic impact to the city of York that tops $4.56 million per year.

The city added camper hook-ups to the facilities this year. The addition has been well received by the visiting teams.

The complex is the home facility for York High School softball, York College softball and fall baseball, York Knights baseball, York Fusion softball, Optimist baseball and T-ball along with multiple weekend tournaments.