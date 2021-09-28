City has record year for sales tax revenues

YORK – The City of York had a record year for city sales tax revenue, having the first-ever total influx over $4 million.

The city took in a total of $4,050,999.72 in city sales tax money in the fiscal year of 2020-21 – which will officially come to an end on Thursday.

In the fiscal year, nine of the 12 months saw higher money coming in from city sales tax than seen the year before. The only three months where the influx was lower than the year prior were in January, March and April.

This past fiscal year saw the highest city sales tax revenue since the local sales tax was instituted in 1998.

September’s revenue was $39,745.65 higher than the September before, all according to figures provided by York City Clerk Jean Thiele. September’s total was $384,261.71.

The monthly totals reflect transactions that took place two months prior.

In LB357 money, the city took in $128,087 in September, which brought the fiscal year-end total to $1,350,333.26, which was $66,077.14 higher than the year prior; the highest year-end total since the LB357 tax was passed. The year-end total was also 5.15% higher than the year before.