City creates fine for non-conforming items in construction/demo area, information to be provided on what waste goes where

YORK – The city has created a $1,000 fine – per item – for anyone found disposing of non-conforming items in the construction/demolition area of the landfill.

The matter was brought to the York City Council this week, as a resolution, because landfill personnel have noticed people have put illegal items in that area.

The illegal items are outlined by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy Title 132 – Integrated Solid Waste Management Regulations.

Some of the items personnel have been finding include old seed corn, used chemical containers, appliances and general garbage.

The only things that can be placed in this area are those defined as solely construction and demolition waste.

Not only do the non-conforming items not belong in this area of the landfill per law, the city also faces a possible $10,000-per-day fine if those types of items are found there.

It was noted by city administration that the York Area Solid Waste Agency’s bylaws allow the city the authority to set landfill fees – so this action can be undertaken by city officials.