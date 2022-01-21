City creates fine for non-conforming items in construction/demo area, information to be provided on what waste goes where

YORK – The city has created a $1,000 fine – per item – for anyone found disposing of non-conforming items in the construction/demolition area of the landfill.
The matter was brought to the York City Council this week, as a resolution, because landfill personnel have noticed people have put illegal items in that area.
The illegal items are outlined by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy Title 132 – Integrated Solid Waste Management Regulations.
Some of the items personnel have been finding include old seed corn, used chemical containers, appliances and general garbage.
The only things that can be placed in this area are those defined as solely construction and demolition waste.
Not only do the non-conforming items not belong in this area of the landfill per law, the city also faces a possible $10,000-per-day fine if those types of items are found there.
It was noted by city administration that the York Area Solid Waste Agency’s bylaws allow the city the authority to set landfill fees – so this action can be undertaken by city officials.
York Public Works Director James Paul told the council, “If there were an issue, we could see this fee of $10,000; this information will be in a letter to contractors and it will be posted at the landfill, so everyone knows if there is non-conformance and someone is responsible, it could go back to them for $1,000 an item.”
“How would this be enforced?” asked Councilman Jerry Wilkinson.
“We have cameras out there and we will install more,” Paul explained. “On the main cell, we have people all the time. But for this area, it will be an opportunity to put in more cameras.”
“Does this type of thing happen a lot?” asked Council Member Jennifer Shepard.
“We have found non-conforming things and we want to put it out there to inform people and teach,” Paul said.
“So this information will be out there, so everyone knows what is conforming and what isn’t?” asked Councilman Tony North.
“Yes, that will happen,” Paul said.
“And there is a place at the landfill for those types of items, correct?” asked Council Member Sheila Hubbard.
“Yes, there is a place for items like appliances and other things that don’t belong in the construction/demolition area,” Paul responded.
“So this is an issue of people not separating items like they should,” said Wilkinson.
“Yes, that is the case and we will let all the contractors know,” Paul said further.
“We are not trying to sneak up on people,” said Mayor Barry Redfern, “but actually do the exact opposite. We are just ringing the bell tonight and we will be contacting people, doing direct mailings and more to get the information out there.”
“Well, if taxpayers are on the hook for a fine for that, then there needs to be responsibility,” said Wilkinson, with North seconding the motion. The council voted in full approval of putting out the information and setting the fine for non-conformance.