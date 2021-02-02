 Skip to main content
City council to review, hear report on city’s audit for 2019-20 fiscal year
City council to review, hear report on city's audit for 2019-20 fiscal year

YORK – The York City Council will review and hear a report regarding the city’s audit for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

The audit was performed by AMGL PC, a firm located in Grand Island.

The audit is done annually and a report is made to the council – which then must approve the findings.

The document is 143 pages long – but the synopsis of findings in the first few pages of the parcel indicate no serious findings by the auditors.

The auditors do make suggestions regarding some accounting practices – but it does not appear there were any substantial issues.

Also on this week’s agenda for the council:

• They will consider authorizing the mayor to sign a consultant agreement with Alfred Benesch and Company in connection with a snow removal equipment acquisition project at the airport. Ninety percent of the cost of the project would be paid through federal funds with just a 10 percent match.

• The council will also have a discussion regarding whether department heads should have residency requirements (as far as whether it should be within city limits or inside York County – or if they can live elsewhere).

• The council will also consider a task order for HDR Engineering for ground water monitoring wells at the landfill.

As this is still early in the week, other agenda items can still be added before the Thursday meeting.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m., in the council chambers. Masks are required, as a mask mandate order remains in force until the end of February.

