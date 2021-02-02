City council to review, hear report on city’s audit for 2019-20 fiscal year

YORK – The York City Council will review and hear a report regarding the city’s audit for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

The audit was performed by AMGL PC, a firm located in Grand Island.

The audit is done annually and a report is made to the council – which then must approve the findings.

The document is 143 pages long – but the synopsis of findings in the first few pages of the parcel indicate no serious findings by the auditors.

The auditors do make suggestions regarding some accounting practices – but it does not appear there were any substantial issues.

Also on this week’s agenda for the council:

• They will consider authorizing the mayor to sign a consultant agreement with Alfred Benesch and Company in connection with a snow removal equipment acquisition project at the airport. Ninety percent of the cost of the project would be paid through federal funds with just a 10 percent match.

• The council will also have a discussion regarding whether department heads should have residency requirements (as far as whether it should be within city limits or inside York County – or if they can live elsewhere).