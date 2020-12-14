City council to hold reorganizational meeting

YORK – The York City Council will be holding its annual reorganizational meeting in preparation for the new year of 2021, when they meet in regular session on Thursday, Dec. 17.

Following the Pledge of Allegiance and roll call, the first task at hand will be the appointment of a council member. This is because a vacancy was created when it was determined that newly-elected Steve Postier could not take the oath of office on Dec. 3 because his residential/business property is not in city limits and he is thereby not a resident of the city.

The mayor will bring forward a recommendation and the council will vote on that recommendation.

If the council votes in favor of the mayor’s recommendation, that person will be sworn in at the next regular meeting according to York City Clerk Jean Thiele.

Then the council will elect a council president and a council vice-president. This is done on an annual basis.

The next order of business will be to appoint council members to the various city committees, which include the Finance Committee, Ordinance and Judiciary Committee, Asset Management Committee, Insurance and Benefit Committee.