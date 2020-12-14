City council to hold reorganizational meeting

YORK – The York City Council will be holding its annual reorganizational meeting in preparation for the new year of 2021, when they meet in regular session on Thursday, Dec. 17.
Following the Pledge of Allegiance and roll call, the first task at hand will be the appointment of a council member. This is because a vacancy was created when it was determined that newly-elected Steve Postier could not take the oath of office on Dec. 3 because his residential/business property is not in city limits and he is thereby not a resident of the city.
The mayor will bring forward a recommendation and the council will vote on that recommendation.
If the council votes in favor of the mayor’s recommendation, that person will be sworn in at the next regular meeting according to York City Clerk Jean Thiele.
Then the council will elect a council president and a council vice-president. This is done on an annual basis.
The next order of business will be to appoint council members to the various city committees, which include the Finance Committee, Ordinance and Judiciary Committee, Asset Management Committee, Insurance and Benefit Committee.
Next, the department heads will be re-appointed: Joe Frei as city administrator, Thiele as city clerk, Charles Campbell as city attorney, Deb Robertson as library director, Cheree Folts as director of parks and recreation, Pellie Thomas as city treasurer, Terri Carlson as convention center director, Ed Tjaden as police chief and Dr. Joseph Erwin as city physician.
All the police officers and staff firefighters will then be re-appointed: (police) Sgt. Kim Christensen, Sgt. Russell Coffey, Sgt. Michael Hanke, Sgt. Brit Koch, Officers Jeffrey Brown, Jordan Dickson, Christopher Fifield, Riley Friesen, Todd Kelly, Shawn McKillip, Zacariah Milliken, Brandon Mount, Benjamin Rodenborg and Roger Wolfe; (fire and rescue)Captain Doug Branz, Captain Brian Quick, Captain Dan Robinson, Training Officer Anthony Bestwick and Fire Medics Thomas Bredwell, Erick Brekke, Brandon Lambert, Roy Nickels, Matthew Nunnenkamp, Derek Palik, Brian Quick, Brett Sorenson, Clay Stodieck and John Wemhoff.
The members of the city’s board of health will be re-appointed: the mayor, the police chief, the city administrator, the city physician and council president.
The mayor will then bring forward appointments for the Advisory Board of Park and Recreation Commissioners: Karen Fillman, Christi Lones and Sheila Hubbard.
The council will next consider the department activities report, as well as the water and sewer operational statements; followed by minutes from the last meeting; claims; and the city administrator’s report.
A public hearing is scheduled regarding an application for a $310,000 Community Development Block Grant to Great West Petfood Holding, Inc., dba York Cold Storage LLC. It is indicated that this endeavor will result in the creation of 13 full-time jobs.
Next on the agenda will be the third reading of an ordinance that would allow for the annexation of property owned by Steve and Monica Postier into the city.
The council will also consider a contract with JEO for a flood plain mitigation study.
The last item on the agenda, so far, is an ordinance that would create the position of a human relations director. This position has already been included in the 2020-21 budget.
The public may attend the meeting in person, if they choose. Masks are required inside the city council chambers.
