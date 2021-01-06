City council to hold first meeting of the year

YORK – York’s mayor and city council will hold their first meeting of the new year this Thursday, when they meet in regular session in the council chambers.

The agenda is relatively light and mainly will center around start-of-the-year actions.

Before that takes place, Tony North will take the oath of office. Recently, Mayor Barry Redfern brought forward his recommendation for North’s appointment to a vacated seat on the council and it was approved by the council. York City Clerk Jean Thiele will administer the oath. After the oath of office, North will officially be a voting member of the council and his term is for a full four years.

The council will give designation to banks as depositories for the city’s funds and they will recognize the signatories for the city’s accounts.

Open contracts will be recognized regarding services provided to the city by companies owned by and associated with sitting council members.

Joe Frei, city administrator, will make his report.

And the council members will consider the claims for the period of Dec. 18 through Jan. 6.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will start at 7 p.m. Those who attend must wear face coverings due to the city-wide mandate.

