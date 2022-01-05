City council to hold first meeting of 2022

YORK – The York City Council will hold its first meeting of 2022 when they convene in regular session this week.

Among the agenda items will be the consideration of a bid with Aqua-Chem Inc. for a grating replacement project in the amount of $43,800, at the Family Aquatic Center.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They will also consider updating signatures for Community Development Block Grants, as well as a resolution that will update the number of signatures required for certificates of deposit.

The council will consider the appointment of Scott Rathjen (who works for Benesch) as the city street superintendent for the new year.

They will also consider the reappointments of Ross Ronne, Craig Heskett and Cindi Nickel to the planning commission for three-year terms.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 7:30 p.m., in the council chambers, on Thursday, Jan. 6.