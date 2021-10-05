City council to have light agenda

YORK – The York City Council will have a relatively light agenda when they meet in regular session Thursday night, Oct. 7.

They will meet with Dan Leininger, representing the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District, who will provide an update on the wellfield ground and some proposals for the future regarding projects there. The NRD partners with the city in the Project GROW program.

The council will also consider the already-budgeted purchase of a 2021 half-ton crew cab 4x4 F150 Ford for the fire department. This purchase is being done through the state contract.

They will also consider the appointment of Stephen Postier to the Community Redevelopment Authority Advisory Group.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m., in the council chambers. The public is encouraged to attend.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.