City council to discuss purchase of police equipment, appointments

YORK – The York City Council’s agenda, as of now, will include a discussion about the purchase of radio equipment for the police department.

The lease/purchase agreement would be with Motorola Solutions Inc., for a purchase total of $120,875.64. It would be paid for in four installments, with annual payments coming in at $33,370.62 (plus interest) with the first payment becoming due on June 1, 2023.

The council’s Thursday meeting also includes the annual signing of a one-year lease of space in the Holthus Convention Center by Southeast Community College. This has been done for many years. The rate is $1,750 a month – a total of $21,000 per year.

The council will also consider the following mayoral appointments: Pete Cordes to the Personnel Board for a four-year term; Mark Way to the Personnel Board for a three-year term; Marilyn Jackman to the Personnel Board for a two-year term; Bre Ronne to the Personnel Board for a one-year term; and Reed Hitz to the Planning Commission for a three-year term.

The council will also consider a preliminary and final plat for Lichti 1st Subdivision.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting which will begin at 7 p.m., on Thursday, May 20, in the council chambers.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.