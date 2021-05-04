City council to consider revitalization funds for playhouse

YORK – The York City Council will be considering an application for Downtown Revitalization grant funds that would financially supplement a renovation project at the Yorkshire Playhouse in downtown York.

The council will consider the application when they meet in regular session on Thursday, May 6, at 7 p.m.

The application says the $10,215 being sought would go toward removing and replacing awning, masonry work, carpentry to fix damage under the existing awning and painting the front of the building.

The city is currently in the second phase of the downtown revitalization project. In both phases, hundreds of thousands of dollars have been granted to businesses to do these types of renovation projects.

Also during Thursday’s meeting:

• The council is scheduled to hear comments from Jim Hoffman and Harold Anderson regarding “the operation of loud motorcycles in their neighborhood.”