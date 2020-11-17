City council to consider proclamation for Small Business Saturday

YORK – The York City Council will have a relatively light agenda this Thursday when they meet in regular session, with one topic being a proclamation pertaining to Small Business Saturday.

The proclamation notes that Nov. 28 marks Small Business Saturday in the United States, “to promote shopping and conducting business at local retail and service locations. And the City of York supports the York Chamber of Commerce in their continuous efforts to promote local businesses. It is fitting and proper to officially recognize Small Business Saturday in York” on that Saturday.

It also says the council and mayor are urging all citizens to shop locally.

Also on Thursday night’s agenda will be the consideration of a solar facilities lease agreement between the city and Solar Bundle Two LLC. This is for the establishment of the solar field that is being planned for the future, which will provide electricity locally on landfill land.

The council will also consider the final plat for Shadow Brook Addition.

The meeting will be held in the council chambers on Thursday night, at 7 p.m. Masks are now required in all city facilities, so those in attendance are encouraged to wear face coverings.

