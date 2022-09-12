City council to consider more hail repair bids

YORK – The York City Council will be considering more bids for hail repair work when they meet in regular session this week.

During their last meeting, the council approved $3 million in bids for roof repairs. The most expensive was for roof on the convention center.

It is estimated that when all is said and done, the city will have had $10 million in hail damage from this summer’s storm.

The city will pay its $5,000 deductible and the insurance carrier will pay the rest.

The $10 million figure had to be built into the new fiscal year’s budget so insurance money can flow into the city and then out again as the repair bills are paid.

This week, they will consider bids for repairs to siding, overhead doors, metal doors, windows and lighting for city facilities, which were damaged.

Also on Thursday’s agenda, they will consider an agreement with York Adopt A Pet in the amount of $40,000, to be increased by $1,000 a year until it reaches $45,000.

It is still early in the week, so items might still be added to the agenda as Thursday approaches.