City council to consider consulting agreement for future street/bridge project

YORK – The York City Council will be considering a consulting agreement with Benesch, when they meet in regular session Thursday, regarding the city’s future $5 million street/bridge project.

The council has already agreed to bonding this project, in order to get a number of projects completed at the same time, rather than doing small jobs over the course of many years which ultimately would cost more money in the long run.

The council is being asked to consider an agreement that would not exceed $96,382.

One of the projects that has already been determined to take place will be the reconstruction of the Blackburn Bridge. The city had already saved money toward that project and the remaining amount would be paid through the funds made available by bonding.

Also on Thursday night:

• The council will hold a public hearing regarding an application for a Class D liquor license filed by Maulin Patel for Kirk’s Corner.

• They will also consider an application filed by Kelly Bukaske to move a house from 1605 Road 12 to East 12th Street (in the lot between 1704 East 12th and the former Mahoney House.