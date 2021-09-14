City council to consider consulting agreement for future street/bridge project

YORK – The York City Council will be considering a consulting agreement with Benesch, when they meet in regular session Thursday, regarding the city’s future $5 million street/bridge project.
The council has already agreed to bonding this project, in order to get a number of projects completed at the same time, rather than doing small jobs over the course of many years which ultimately would cost more money in the long run.
The council is being asked to consider an agreement that would not exceed $96,382.
One of the projects that has already been determined to take place will be the reconstruction of the Blackburn Bridge. The city had already saved money toward that project and the remaining amount would be paid through the funds made available by bonding.
Also on Thursday night:
• The council will hold a public hearing regarding an application for a Class D liquor license filed by Maulin Patel for Kirk’s Corner.
• They will also consider an application filed by Kelly Bukaske to move a house from 1605 Road 12 to East 12th Street (in the lot between 1704 East 12th and the former Mahoney House.
• They will also consider a contract for a 2022 Ford F550 4x4 with Braun Chief XL for an ambulance conversion in the amount of $299,890. This has already been included in the 2021-22 budget.
• The council is scheduled to approve the agreement between the city and the police union that would last for one year – between Sept. 27 and Sept. 30, 2022.
• They will be asked to accept Tony North’s resignation from the York Housing Agency and appoint Aaron Burger to fulfill that unexpired term.
• They will also be considering appointments to the Fire Pension Committee, the Police Pension Committee and the General Pension Committee.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will be held in the council chambers, starting at 7 p.m.