City council says yes to $5 million bond issue for landfill expansion

YORK – The York City Council has said yes to a $5 million bond issue that will finance a major $4 million expansion project at the landfill as well as the purchase of a nearly $1 million tractor scraper that will be used for decades at the landfill.

The county has also approved the bond issue, as part of the York County Solid Waste Agency with the city.

This landfill expansion is a large investment which will be funded through strictly revenue bonds. The landfill has historically always generated enough revenue to cover its own operations and debt service. While the county and city are legally responsible to use tax dollar revenues to cover any shortfalls in paying off this debt, Scott Keene (bonding agent with Pieper/Sadler) said that has never been necessary in the history of the landfill and likely would never occur.

“The landfill has always generated enough revenue to cover its operations and debt service,” Keene reiterated.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}