City council says yes to $5 million bond issue for landfill expansion

YORK – The York City Council has said yes to a $5 million bond issue that will finance a major $4 million expansion project at the landfill as well as the purchase of a nearly $1 million tractor scraper that will be used for decades at the landfill.
The county has also approved the bond issue, as part of the York County Solid Waste Agency with the city.
This landfill expansion is a large investment which will be funded through strictly revenue bonds. The landfill has historically always generated enough revenue to cover its own operations and debt service. While the county and city are legally responsible to use tax dollar revenues to cover any shortfalls in paying off this debt, Scott Keene (bonding agent with Pieper/Sadler) said that has never been necessary in the history of the landfill and likely would never occur.
“The landfill has always generated enough revenue to cover its operations and debt service,” Keene reiterated.
It was noted the landfill is projected to have about $662,000 in excess revenue each year and require about $400,000 to cover the debt service – in other words, more than enough to cover the payments. And those payments will drop after five years, as the scraper machinery portion will be paid off at that point and the other remaining debt for the landfill pods will last for another 10 years.
The bonding is for a 15-year period.
“When we talk about the life of the landfill, this project will be major work that lays the groundwork to do more cells,” Keene said. “Again, the good news is that the landfill generates enough revenues to cover the debt service.
“We have had this laid out for quite a while, we have had a lot of discussion,” said York Mayor Barry Redfern. “It’s a good time to go to market and we want to do that as soon as we can.”
Bids are scheduled to be opened on Dec. 6, the agency board will meet on Dec. 9 and Keene will take the bonds to market shortly after that. He told the commissioners and the city council, “the goal is to go to market as quickly as possible in order to capture favorable interest rates which are low right now.”
The interest rate has been estimated to be 1.8%.