City council, mayoral candidates participate in forum

Mogul said, “It’s been a pleasure serving as councilman for the past 16 years,” but he now feels he has more to give as being mayor. “We’ve done a lot of great things over the past 16 years, but I kind of feel like I’ve run into a wall. I don’t feel as a councilman I have as much to offer – but I think as a mayor I have a vision and a plan. I believe there are things we need to talk about and do as a community -- I want to get things done before the wheels come off the cart or someone comes in to complain. I think we need to talk to the people, listen, make a plan and then activate the plan. I believe I can work with anyone.” He talked about being trusted by his customers in his business, “and I hope I’ve earned that trust as councilman and hope I can continue on as mayor.”

Postier talked about growing up in York and coming back to York to work and raise a family. He also talked about his involvement in many organizations, groups, efforts and noted that he was a recipient of a leadership award presented by the York News-Times and the York County Development Corporation. “I am a big believer in York and helping to better people’s lives. I feel that serving on the council would be a way to give back.”