City council candidate forum held

Editor’s note: This is the first installment in a series highlighting the questions/answers posed to candidates.

YORK – Five of the six candidates seeking four seats on the York City Council participated in a public forum Monday night at the Kilgore Library, as they were asked random questions and given an opportunity to introduce themselves, as well as explain why they are seeking the office.

Participating were Jeff Pieper, Jeff McGregor, Steve Postier, Scott VanEsch and Vicki Northrop. Christi Lones was unable to attend due to a prior commitment.

The event was hosted by the York News-Times and KAWL/KOOL Radio. Moderators were YNT Publisher Carrie Colburn and KAWL/KOOL Operation Manager Gene Curtis.

The candidates were given time to talk about why they were running. Then the question/answer session began – an envelope containing 16 questions was assigned to each candidate. Each envelope held the same questions. The moderators pulled random questions from the envelopes as the candidates took turns – no one knew what the question was going to be until it was asked, in order to provide fairness and as little redundancy as possible.

During introductions, Pieper thanked the crowd in attendance, as well as those listening on the radio and watching online. He talked about being raised in York, graduating from York High School, getting a degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and then moving back here. He is currently running a local plumbing business and has a family. He said he is seeking his “third term on the council, is a conservative Christian man who wants to continue to serve the community.”

McGregor also grew up in York, graduated from York High School and then joined the Navy where he spent 21 years before retiring. “I started working for the federal government in Rhode Island and then got a longing for my roots and the Midwest culture,” McGregor said. “I came back, finished my bachelor’s degree at the age of 50.” He says he is proud to be back in the York community and wants “to fulfill my civic duty.”

Postier also grew up in York, graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, “and then I had the opportunity to move home and raise my family here. I am a branch manager at Henderson State Bank and we also own K9 Kennels. I have been serving in many different facets in the community, I’ve always had a passion for serving and giving back and want to have another facet in which to serve.”

“Unlike them, I actually grew up in Washington State,” VanEsch told the audience. “We moved here in 2005 and I grew to love York. I started working for the family business which is Mogul’s and I’ve been there almost 17 years now. I’m seeking my second term. I’ve been excited during the last four years, it has been a great learning experience. I’ve been involved in many aspects of city business. When I filed, my wife asked me why I was running, I said I want to see some of these projects through.”

Northrop talked about being born and raised in York and how service is in her family’s history, having a grandfather and uncle who served on the city council. “Serving the community has always been a priority for us. We always knew we would come back to York and we did.” A graduate of York High School, she earned degrees from York College, the University of Nebraska at Kearney and Doane University. She’s been an educator for many years and says she’s glad to be back. “I want to serve on the council and be a voice for all in the York community. I’m happy to see a lot of good things happening in York during the last couple of years now and I want to be part of the ongoing solutions.”

At that point, the questioning began.

Pieper was asked, “Do you feel the city should build a new satellite office for police and fire by the interchange as the activity there increases, as well as on the interstate itself?” He responded, “Yes, if the city had unlimited funds which it doesn’t. I do think it is something to look at, toward the future, but right now we are spread pretty thin. But it is something to look at for the future.”

The next question went to McGregor: “There are a number of problematic residential properties in the city, with rundown buildings, garbage and other issues. How do you feel the city should handle these types of issues?” He responded that he felt the city “should review the ordinances, make sure we notify the owners, give them time to fix things and then make sure we follow through. There are a number of properties that need to be cleaned up. I’m sure there are probably many people who were given the opportunity to clean up their properties but they didn’t respond because they didn’t have the means. We need to keep the lines of communication open and keep the city as clean as possible.”

Postier was asked, “The city has sold all the industrial land it owned, as all the parcels in the industrial park and east of the NPPD operations center have been purchased by private owners. Would you support the city purchasing more ground, to hold for economic development purposes?” He responded, “I’m a big proponent of economic development, and what YCDC and the other vital players are doing. I think it is good to have land available, as well as options on land, and to be a key player as we continue to develop York.”

The next question went to VanEsch: “Q: The city has started the process toward building a new fire station. Money has been set aside, as a beginning of saving for the substantial investment. Do you have any feelings about where a new station could be located, how it could be funded and features that should be included?” He responded that “we know this needs to be addressed. I just toured the new station in Columbus and saw the amenities there. Tony (Fire Chief Bestwick) really liked what they had. I support a new station and we need to continue to put money away, to save a few years while we make a plan. I’ve heard ideas about location from one end of town to the other. I would support doing this in the next five years.”

Northrop was asked to describe York’s greatest assets. “This is a wonderful community,” she said. “There is a lot for people of all ages. It is the right size to grow our family and I’m thrilled that’s the case for ours. We do a good job of meeting different requirements and services for different people. We work hard to build our reserve and the council has seen to it to put money away. We have amazing schools and York University, we have new facilities. There are so many good, positive things right now, which I think we could make even better.”

Editor’s note: Coverage of the forum will continue in Thursday’s York News-Times.