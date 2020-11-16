City council ballot recount confirms results

YORK – Monday morning, the York County Clerk’s office conducted a recount of ballots for the election of four York City Council seats.

When the ballots were counted on Nov. 3, the following were the results: Matt Wagner, 2,299; Jerry Wilkinson, 1,736; Clarence Hoffman, 1,490; Steve Postier, 1,423; Vicki Northrop, 1,420; Jerad Sorgenfrei, 1,377; Diane Wolfe, 1,232; and Karen Harris, 876.

The vote difference between Postier and Northrop was only three at that point.

Deputy York County Clerk Amanda Ring said explained that after the provisional ballots were counted, that span of votes between Postier and Northrop went down to only one.

She said because it was so close, a recount was automatically called for as that fourth place is key because that result determines who takes the seat on the city council.

No one from the public requested the recount, Ring said – it was just protocol when the margin of difference is so close.

Ring said Monday afternoon, after the recount was completed and verified, that Postier received 1,440 votes compared to 1,438 for Northrop.

The recount began at 9 a.m. and was concluded at 3:15 p.m.

