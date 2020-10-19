City candidates discuss issues, look to the future

YORK – This is the fifth installment from this past week’s political forum which featured candidates seeking seats on the York City Council and the position as Mayor of York.
The event, sponsored and conducted by KOOL Radio and the York News-Times, included each candidate having the opportunity to introduce themselves, answer three randomly drawn questions (in randomly drawn order) and finish with one question posed to all of them.
The moderators of the event were Carrie Colburn from the York News-Times and Gene Curtis from KOOL Radio.
While the public could attend in person, they also were able to hear the forum live via the radio and watch/listen via Zoom. A full recording of the forum is available for further viewing online. That recording can be found at www.yorknewstimes.com and is in segments to make for easy viewing.
Seeking the seat of York mayor are Barry Redfern and Ron Mogul.
Seeking the four seats on the York City Council are Matt Wagner, Jerry Wilkinson, Jerad Sorgenfrei, Karen Harris, Diane Wolfe, Clarence Hoffman, Steve Postier and Vicki Northrop.
All were in attendance, with the exception of Wagner who unfortunately was unable to attend due to illness. The York News-Times has reached out to Wagner with questions randomly drawn for him, which he will have the opportunity to answer as well, should he choose to do so.
Today is the final installment, as the YNT has recapped the forum responses from the candidates.
Today features the final question posed to all the candidates: If budget was not an issue and the city could spend whatever it wanted, what one amenity would you like to add to the city?
They were also asked to make their closing remarks.
These are their responses, in the order they were made. The candidates’ response order was through a random drawing.
Mogul: I will have to go with my dad and say the streets. If we had unlimited funds, it would really great to do all the streets and have no pot holes or gravel or dust and dirt. I guess I will go with doing all the streets.
As far as closing remarks, you have got to keep moving or you will get stuck. I kind of think York is starting to get bogged down and sort of stuck. We have a lot of open key positions and that’s a problem. As someone in business, if you don’t have the right people you are not going to get things done. We need to have department heads, qualified people. Our employees need to live in our community, to be part of our community. It’s very important that we need to feel that our administration relates to us, that they pay the same things we pay, whether it is taxes or the water bill or the sewer bill. They need to be part of our community. Sorry, but that’s the way I feel. You need to be part of our community if you want to have a department head type of job. And we need to get good people in there. I don’t know what’s going on and why we keep losing employees. You would think we could find qualified employees and department heads.
Support Local Journalism
Postier: For me, I’d love to see a completed bike path, sidewalk and trail system through the community. That’s someone that’s been in the works for years by my understanding. The plans are already designed for it. I live over on South Grant and we see kids walking on the street there all the time. I see kids on bikes and people on the shoulder of the bypass. We need a connected system in our community. We have a 1 ½-mile trail now. A lot of our sidewalks have issues being broken and cracked and that’s something that could be addressed, so people in wheelchairs and kids on bikes, riding to school, are safe and they are able to get around out town safely. It’s important for families with kids, that they can send them to the park without having to worry about them riding on the road where they might get hit.
In closing, I appreciate being a part of this community. This is where I’m raising my family. I want this community to grow and to help continue that for the future. This is where we call home and I want this to be the best community it can be. I also want to mention that I’ve been reading the city’s budget and audit for years and asking questions. I like to analyze that and I plan to continue that if I’m voted in as a council member.
Harris: I would like to expand our recreational areas. I know the streets need to be resurfaced and many other projects need to be done. We also need to get all our city positions filled. I think if all the positions would have been filed, it would have been more likely that these things would have been done. With the new playground being built to meet special needs, that will be great. But some of the maintenance and equipment in other parks are not up to par. And I’d like to see more added to the ballfield and Mincks Park and the area of the swimming pool, because we already have things that draw people in – if we can offer them more while they are here, that would be a real benefit.
In closing, this has been a very interesting experience, running for office. I appreciate the opportunity. I’ve enjoyed listening to all the candidates on the stage. I really don’t think you can go wrong with any of them.
Sorgenfrei: I think some previous suggestions are good. One thing that could be good for local families, I think, would be good access to public transportation. There are a lot of resources out by the interchange and this could be a way for people to access those resources, jobs, shopping, etc. I think it would be a huge benefit. Many people in the community struggle with transportation, getting to and from where they need to go whether it be shopping, going to the doctor, and for other needs. I also like the suggestion regarding the trails and parks being more accessible. I think anytime you can increase people’s ability to get around town without using vehicles, it will benefit the environment and people in general. I think a health community that moves and exercises is good in so many ways.
There were a lot of good questions tonight. And it does highlight that we have challenges as a community. And we’ve seen challenges this year that many of us couldn’t have imagined. I think it is encouraging that York continues to life each other up. There are places where they instead are tearing each other apart. We continue to support each other. And when I see buildings that are boarded up downtown it’s because they are remodeling and not because they are burning or due to destruction. We have proved during a difficult year that we are a better community than we were at the start of the year. I’m not bringing answers to the council but rather questions. I’m a person who strongly believes in incentives. My incentives are my family. My kids represent the third general to grow up here. I hope there is a fourth generation too. I want to thank everyone who supported me and I hope everyone gets out and votes this November. It is an incredibly important time.
Northrop: I like all the ideas that have been expressed. I’d like to pay off the water treatment plant, so that would lift that burden on the taxpayers. And then they wouldn’t have such high water bills. I think that would be a benefit for the community, to free up some of their income and then be further able to support our businesses. I think that would be a positive thing.
In closing, I just want to say that dwelling on past mistakes, rather than learning from them and working together for a solution, prohibits us from moving forward. We need to continue to focus on growth while maintaining expectations on a budget that is fair and reasonable for York taxpayers to bear should be a priority. People should have a voice in spending and their taxes. If elected, I would work hard every day to continue to strengthen and grow our community. I will make the commitment to read and learn the city’s comprehensive plan and I’ll practice consistency, integrity and accountability. If you share the same view, please vote for me for city council.
Hoffman: Blackburn Bridge. Over the years, as a child, I thought I was going to drown one time and remember that. If the bridge was longer, it would be wider, it would be more spread out and there might be a farmer or two who would go for that. If we can get that, a problem would be solved. But that’s not going to happen. They keep talking about it but it hasn’t been done.
Anyway, thank you. Can I be excused? I have some people waiting for me. May I go?
Wolfe: The fire department. I know my husband would like me to say the police department, but the fire department has a lot of, the most needs at this time. It’s very expensive to build a new building, to keep up with the space for all the big trucks and equipment. I’ve gone on tours and I’ve seen what they do, where they live. It really needs something to be done.
In closing, I want to say thank you to everyone who is here and listening on the radio or on Zoom, because it shows that you are trying to make an informed decision on how to vote. And that’s what really counts and I want to thank you for that.
Wilkinson: The fire department is high on my priority list as far as needing improvements. If money was no issue, as the question says – I’d say build a brand new one and include the police department and bring in all the cruisers so they don’t have to sit outside all the time. I’ve gone down to the fire department, talked to them, and was shocked to find out their living conditions. And that there have been absolutely no upgrades in my lifetime, in the upstairs. It’s like walking into 1969, with the paneling and the curtains and everything. I definitely think that’s something we need to address in the near future and it probably should have been done a long time ago, but other things got in the way. And as some of the guys are getting close to retirement, we will have to recruit younger, newer people who want to be in that profession and we will have to compete with other places where they have better facilities, pay, etc.
In closing, thank you for putting on this forum so people are more informed about what they are voting for. I think that is a high priority – know who you are voting for, and why. And then to vote, period. If elected, I don’t have all the answers. I have a lot of opinions but I want to learn more. Being married to the government reporter, I do hear a lot of things about government happenings and processes, whether I want to or not (laughing). No, it’s all good. She keeps me informed and I’m aware of what has been happening. The biggest thing we’ve dealt with is lack of transparency – people don’t know why the financial numbers are what they are told. There is no explanation of why the figures are what the figures are. And I agree with Ron (Mogul) wholeheartedly that it’s very disturbing that a lot of department head positions are open, including that there isn’t a fire chief yet. And if we are talking about balanced budgets, there are positions not being paid in that budget as well. The people need to know more. I will learn as fast and as much as I can. I will try to listen, hear concerns, do the research and I’m not afraid to bring up concerns. See you in November. Get out and vote.
Redfern: Well obviously, all of these have been great ideas. And I’ll throw out another one . . . we just put money in our budget for a flood study because a lot of York has been adversely affected by the new flood maps. This study is not going to solve all our problems, the study will tell us what we can do to bring a lot of those properties out of the flood plain. If I had all the money to do that, that’s what I’d do because there are a lot of people paying a lot of flood insurance that never had to pay it before. There are property values going down and we have an issue. We need to get into that subject, so that’s what I would pick.
In closing, I have a couple of things I want to say. We do have some positions open. There is no question those salaries were in the budget and some of that money has gone into the reserves which is a good thing. We’ve had two public works directors in 1 ½ years. We interviewed not too long ago and that position is still left to fill and it’s not as easy as you’d think. We haven’t filled the fire chief position – mostly because after that position was open we went into the pandemic. And to be honest the fire department has been getting along really well. But that’s going to have to be looked at in the coming months. I will work as hard as I can every day to do what’s best for York. And no matter how this election works out, we all need to work together to continue to make York the great place it is.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!