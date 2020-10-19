City candidates discuss issues, look to the future

In closing, thank you for putting on this forum so people are more informed about what they are voting for. I think that is a high priority – know who you are voting for, and why. And then to vote, period. If elected, I don’t have all the answers. I have a lot of opinions but I want to learn more. Being married to the government reporter, I do hear a lot of things about government happenings and processes, whether I want to or not (laughing). No, it’s all good. She keeps me informed and I’m aware of what has been happening. The biggest thing we’ve dealt with is lack of transparency – people don’t know why the financial numbers are what they are told. There is no explanation of why the figures are what the figures are. And I agree with Ron (Mogul) wholeheartedly that it’s very disturbing that a lot of department head positions are open, including that there isn’t a fire chief yet. And if we are talking about balanced budgets, there are positions not being paid in that budget as well. The people need to know more. I will learn as fast and as much as I can. I will try to listen, hear concerns, do the research and I’m not afraid to bring up concerns. See you in November. Get out and vote.