YORK – After months of searching, discussions and negotiations, the City of York has officially purchased property for its new fire station.

This week, the York City Council unanimously approved an ordinance that authorizes the purchase of 1714 North Lincoln Avenue for the price of $325,000. This is the current location of Road 6 Customs. In the past, this location on North Lincoln Avenue has also housed several grocery stores.

The purchase includes the entire space, including the footprint of the building and the parking lot area around it.

The city has been on the hunt for the perfect location for a new state-of-the-art fire/rescue station that will serve the city for decades into the future. It was determined the current fire station needs major work as far as wiring, living quarter issues and other crucial aspects including the desperate need for more space. It is also “landlocked” by other properties and the ability for an expansion is limited to zero. The current station is decades old and very little work has been done to it since it was created.

Members of the council and administration toured fire/rescue facilities in other communities to determine needs/wants – and worked very closely with York’s fire and rescue personnel to determine exactly what priorities are. Then came the search for property with a number of locations in mind – with the end decision being the property at 1714 North Lincoln Avenue.

During this week’s city council meeting, York Mayor Barry Redfern acknowledged the conversation about a new fire station has been going on for the last five years, “maybe longer. Over the past year, we looked at every possible piece of ground, including land already owned by the city, and we got professional advice. I think from the beginning – am I right, Chief Bestwick – this was the best choice. Having the station in that part of town is important and it also kept it away from railroad crossings that might be blocked. We also wanted to keep it in town, versus putting it by the interchange, because 90% of the calls are in town. This just makes a lot of sense. Yes, maybe someday in the future there will be a satellite station by the interstate, who knows. But this location is exactly what we need.”

“Can we clarify that we are not using that existing building?” asked Councilman Jerry Wilkinson.

“That is correct,” the mayor said. “We have this offer for $325,000. We will take over the property next year and then demo the building.”

The current owner wanted a year before the transition, which is part of the agreement.

“We are not concerned about the stipulation of a year because it will take us at least a year to design the facility and put it out for bids,” Mayor Redfern continued. “There is a lot of work to do before we can start construction – it will probably take more than a year because this facility will serve York for the rest of the century. This is a big project to take on, but as we have seen, it is very necessary.”

“This also took place after a study regarding the renovation of the old building,” York City Administrator Sue Crawford added.

“Yes, the old station can’t serve us any longer, the way that it should,” Redfern said. “They will be in the existing station for a couple of years, but then we can move on.”

It was acknowledged that this location was what was favored by Chief Tony Bestwick and the fire department as a whole.

Mayor Redfern also noted that $500,000 had already been included in the budget “to have some money to work with, to start the process. We will continue to put more money into that and then eventually will issue a bond to pay for the project.”

“This will also allow us to start fundraising, too, because the project is going to happen,” Wilkinson said.

“Yes, if people are so inclined to participate,” Redfern added.

Wilkinson made a motion to suspend the rules and Councilmember Jennifer Sheppard seconded to the motion. The council voted in favor of suspending the rules.

Sheppard made a motion to pass the ordinance, authorizing the purchase, which was seconded by Wilkinson. The council members voted in favor.

“This is the start of something fantastic for the community, it’s very exciting,” the mayor added.