City budget talks have started, with wish and want lists

Editor’s note: This is the second installment in a series regarding preliminary conversations regarding the city’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The city council recently had a special meeting to discuss different departments with the heads of those offices, to hear their needs and wants for the next year and into the future.

YORK – Deb Robertson made her ninth opening budget presentation to the York City Council and administration this past week, reflecting on when she became the director of the Kilgore Library and looking ahead to where she would like to see the library go in the future.

She said in this year’s budget, she wants to look at three areas: human resources, feeding the collection (which she said was severely cut four-five years ago under a different administration) and the electronic collection.

Robertson said she wants to hire another full-time person, “not because we lost two full-time people five years ago, but because we need staff so we can have flexibility and seasonal help. I’m asking for a full-time position who can help with children services, a position that was cut by the previous administration.”

If that hiring is included in the budget, that would take the library’s full-time staff to four.

“Libraries are continually being challenged to see how they can serve communities,” Robertson said. “We have done that and we have learned that early childhood services are needed. We can see a real need with programming. We want to grow. We would like to do career pathway programs for middle school kids and we want to grow with interns – two in the fall, two in the spring and two in the summer (which would still equate to less than a full-time position).”

Robertson said she would also like to offer continuing education for employees.

“And I am planning for succession, to start moving forward with people who will be ready to take over,” once she makes the decision to retire.

“The facility is wonderful but when you know you can’t meet the community’s needs into the future, it’s difficult,” Robertson said. “York is literally at the crossroads of America, we are both urban and rural. We have many youth and a very large number of seniors. There are a lot of needy people in our community as well as those who are well-to-do. The library is for everyone and sometimes it’s difficult, as we have no classrooms, as an example. Sometimes it gets difficult. Five years ago, the Library Foundation did a needs study, we have no nooks and crannies, no areas where people can curl up and read. And the meeting room is used almost continuously, it’s a popular spot. The library is 35 years old and there are different needs that need to be supported.”

But it was also noted that the replacement of the heating and air conditioning system is half completed and the roof has been replaced – thanks to funds spent by the city in the current fiscal year.

