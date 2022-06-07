City budget talks continue, this time focused on fire department

YORK – The city administration, department heads and city council members have begun budget talks as they prepare to formulate a spending plan for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Each department head has been given the opportunity to outline their needs and wants for this year and into the future – those projects and needs will be prioritized as the budget process continues.

This past week, York Fire Chief Tony Bestwick addressed the administration and council, opening with the statement: “I forewarn you, 2023 is expensive and these are needs, not wants.”

He said the fire department’s share to the communications center will go up $130,000 this year. Mayor Barry Redfern said he felt the city should reach out to Lela Luft, director of the communications center, to ask if she could address the council, talk about the equipment that is needed “and the things they can’t get around.”

Bestwick also said the cost of medical supplies is “fluctuating all the time and the costs do not go down.” He said there are already shortages of some items and it is uncertain what the future will hold as supply chain issues affect their department as well. He suggested this line item be bumped up by $10,000.

A new ambulance is scheduled to arrive in 2023 and he is accepting bids for portable radios – for which he hopes to receive grants.

“I also need to add personnel,” Bestwick said. “We have had no personnel number changes since 1990 – the call volume then was 1,000. Now it is 1,500. Five (staff members) is the magic number – we need two teams of two to go on calls with a captain. I’m eliminating the training officer position in order to maybe make this happen. Right now, our minimal staffing is three – we need more to cover shifts. We are having to call people in. The volunteers are wonderful, but in the summer, some of them leave town and are gone.”

He said he will be bringing forward letters of support, for hiring more people, from the volunteers and from the fire union.

“We are also continuing to look toward the future and building a new fire station,” Bestwick said.

This has been a topic of conversation for many years, as the station is now outdated, too small, has electrical issues and is pretty much locked in when it comes to space for growth.

“For my proposed budget, I put down a figure of $100,000, to put away for the future, as we are looking at potential sites and at engineering.”

“The things we had talked about, budget-wise, is if we can put money away, start saving for this,” Mayor Redfern told the council. “I spoke with Pellie (the city treasurer) and she said yes, we can start saving for this. We have looked at many different options – remodeling the old and building new. But even if we remodel the station we have, we still have space constraints. To me, this will be a big project and we will need and want the public’s input. We have options for locations and we need the new space to have as good of access (to main streets and routes) as we have now.”

“We are still at the beginning stages of that,” Bestwick said.

“This will be a lot of money, but it will be a commitment, by the community, that will serve the community for 75-100 years,” Mayor Redfern said.

“At what point will we need satellite stations?” asked Councilman Jerry Wilkinson, referring to past conversations about having a small station by the interchange due to the high number of calls in this area of the city.

“If the interchange activity continues as it has been, someday we will likely need satellites,” Bestwick said.

Redfern said as far as a site for a main location – there has been some informal conversation about the old wastewater treatment area, as well as other places.

“I’m just saying I think we would want to look at ground we already own and we have been looking at that area just as we start thinking about all this,” Mayor Redfern said. “We are just looking at different spaces. These are just some thoughts and this is all just so preliminary. We are a long way from decisions, we are just trying to get a feel of what this will look like. This will take some real planning and this will take it through this century. These are going to be big decision and we need to start planning and saving.”

On other needs, Bestwick said natural fleet rotation will be leading to a new fire engine, which will cost in the vicinity of $700,000.

Editor’s note: As budget talks continue, there will be coverage of needs from the convention center and the administration in this week’s publications of the YNT.

