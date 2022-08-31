City budget hearing set for Thursday

YORK – The 2022-23 budget hearing for the City of York will be held Thursday when the city council meets in regular session.

A series of budget workshops have been held over the course of the summer, as the department heads, administration and council members have heard requests, scrutinized priorities and planned for the future.

The proposed budget calls for a levy reduction – from .33 per $100 of valuation down to .31 per $100 of valuation.

The property tax asking is at 0% increase.

The budget also includes no rate increases for water, a 2 ½% rate increase for sewer (per an ordinance that will get its second reading Thursday) and funding for a rate study regarding the landfill.

One anomaly in the budget is the inclusion of $10 million for storm damage – the insurance is covering it all but the city’s $5,000 deductible. However, it has to be included in the budget in order for the insurance funds to flow in and then be paid back out as the hail damage is fixed.

Another anomaly in the budget is the total of $5 million for street construction – while the work for the bonded project will be paid for in this fiscal year, the city’s bond payments will take place over the course of years.

Also on Thursday’s agenda:

• Job classifications and pay grades will be discussed.

• Agreements with the police and fire unions are expected to be brought forward, as negotiations have concluded.

• The council will also consider roofing bids for city buildings that were damaged by hail this summer.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m., in the council chambers.