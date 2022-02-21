City begins third round of downtown revitalization program

YORK – The city has begun its third round of the downtown revitalization program.

Back in November, it was announced the city was awarded $435,000 for the third phase and the city council signed off on an agreement with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

This is a highly competitive grant program in the state, with many communities seeking these funds to help their downtown business and property owners rehabilitate their faces and structures, improving historic ambience and value.

The first two rounds of the program were highly successful, with many downtown buildings seeing historic restorations and renovations. There have already been $1.4 million improvements done through the first two phases.

This past week, York Chamber Director Madonna Mogul was before the city council to ask for a grant for a business wanting to do façade improvements. That money was taken from the CDBG reuse funds as the downtown revitalization funds from the second round had run out.

“We want to keep the energy moving, this is in the overall spirit of the downtown revitalization program,” Mogul said.

“Well, that is what that money is dedicated for,” said Mayor Barry Redfern. “What is the status of the third round?”

“We are waiting for the release of the funds right now,” Mogul said. “I’ve met with 16 interested property owners and today I have five that are ready to go to committee. Then they will put their blessings on the projects and I will come back to the council for final approval. This is very exciting. And the state has been very pleased with York regarding this project.”

“We want to thank you for all your hard work with this, as this has made a huge impact on the downtown,” Mayor Redfern said to Mogul.

“It’s been a joy,” she responded.

It is expected that after the funds are released, the council will be presented with numerous projects, which will take place in this calendar year.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.