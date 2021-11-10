 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City approves purchase for new “tot playground”
0 comments
top story

City approves purchase for new “tot playground”

{{featured_button_text}}
IMG_5909.JPG

YORK – The York City Council already approved $25,000 in this fiscal year’s budget for a new “tot playground” at East Hill Park.

During their last meeting, the council was presented with a bid from Fry & Associates for the playground structure, with a cost of $24,903 – just slightly under budget.

This playground, explained Cheree Folts, director of York Parks and Recreation, explained this structure will be geared for little kids – mostly between the ages of two and five years old.

As explained during the budget process, this new playground will provide a fun play experience that currently is lacking.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Folts explained: “All the park playgrounds are for 5-12-year-olds so we are not accommodating the full community. This equipment will be specialized for the younger population for a safe place for kids to play.”

She’d made this budget request every year since 2016 and it wasn’t approved until this year.

The city crews will do the ground preparation work for the playground and then the playground company will do the installation,” Folts said.

Money for this project will come from LB357 revenues.

The playground will be located just north of the existing play features, on the east side of the walking path, just south of the covered picnic shelters.

Now that the purchase has been approved, installation is expected to take place next spring.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Paul Rudd crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News