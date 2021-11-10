City approves purchase for new “tot playground”

YORK – The York City Council already approved $25,000 in this fiscal year’s budget for a new “tot playground” at East Hill Park.

During their last meeting, the council was presented with a bid from Fry & Associates for the playground structure, with a cost of $24,903 – just slightly under budget.

This playground, explained Cheree Folts, director of York Parks and Recreation, explained this structure will be geared for little kids – mostly between the ages of two and five years old.

As explained during the budget process, this new playground will provide a fun play experience that currently is lacking.

Folts explained: “All the park playgrounds are for 5-12-year-olds so we are not accommodating the full community. This equipment will be specialized for the younger population for a safe place for kids to play.”

She’d made this budget request every year since 2016 and it wasn’t approved until this year.

The city crews will do the ground preparation work for the playground and then the playground company will do the installation,” Folts said.

Money for this project will come from LB357 revenues.