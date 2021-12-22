City approves bid for new library roof, agreement for parks restroom

YORK – The Kilgore Library is getting a new roof and it will be soon.

The project had already been approved as part of the 2021-22 budget. Now that bids have been opened and one has been selected, the work will take place in the near future.

Mayor Barry Redfern told the York City Council there were multiple bids for this project and the low bid came from Connor Roofing in the amount of $79,800.

Jim Connor told the council how the last year has been full of challenges getting building materials. “We have had people watching for them and I’m saying if we don’t do this project now, the materials will go up about 10% a month, so we need to start on this now. This roof will last you a good 30 years.”

The council voted in favor of the Connor bid and Connor said, “We plan to start really pretty much at any time.”

Also during their last meeting of 2021, the York City Council agreed to hire JLC Incorporated to construct the new restroom facility at Mincks Park which will be in close proximity to the Peyton Parker Lane Playground with many all-inclusive/accessible features of its own. The city budgeted $150,000 for this project – but the price presented by JLC was only $118,467.