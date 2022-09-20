City approves bid for hail-damaged buildings

YORK – Yet another bid has been accepted for work to be done on city buildings that were damaged by hail this past summer.

The bid from Strong 1 LLC was accepted this past week for siding replacement in the amount of $170,800.

Earlier, the council accepted bids for nearly $3 million in roof replacement work. The majority of that $3 million -- $2,232,348 – was for rubber roof replacement on city facilities. Another $789,265 was for work on the convention center roof. And $160,650 is being spent on shingle roof replacement on city facilities.

It is expected that when all is said and done, the city will have had $10 million in hail damage (between structures, glass, siding, roofs, vehicles, equipment, etc.).

The city’s insurance carrier will be paying for all the work. The city is responsible for its $5,000 deductible.

The city council approved the most recent bid in their regular meeting.

Also during their regular meeting, York City Administrator Sue Crawford said the city has been receiving applications for open positions, as well as three for police positions.

The council also signed off on the agreement negotiated between the city and the firefighters’ union.

The city signed off on a crushed concrete agreement with Wy-Ad.

The council also approved a liquor license change for Wal-Mart.