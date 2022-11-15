City applies for funds toward downtown Creative District designation

YORK – The city is applying for a grant that would ultimately lead to a Creative District designation for the downtown area – a designation that could lead to many exciting projects and enhancements in the future.

The city council was addressed on the matter, with Councilmember Sheila Hubbard explaining this designation “could be an opportunity to support our existing creative arts events and projects and provide maybe for us to do more. This could make York an even brighter, more vibrant community.”

As the resolution presented to the council explains, “The Nebraska Creative District Program utilizes the arts as an economic driver to support communities in Nebraska by telling their stories and elevating the value of the arts. Creative Districts provide significant economic impact by creating purposeful spaces like art galleries, theaters and music venues, attracting employees and businesses. And the program’s flexibility means it can be adapted to any size community, in any location.”

It was noted that state dollars have been allocated to communities that have certified Creative District status.

The resolution also recognizes what York already has in the area of creative arts, saying, “The City of York excels in the performing arts, including one of the longest running community theaters that engages people of all ages in writing and performing; the York Public School District fine arts program excels in multiple performing arts categories; and York University has outstanding artists and students who provide multiple performing arts events each year.”

Hubbard said if York is granted this designation, this city might be one of the first communities to receive it in the central area of the state.

“When you look at our performance groups, our schools, the university and the possibilities around the square to enhance all that, it is very exciting,” Hubbard said. “Dr. Clark Roush, the Endowed Chair of Performing Arts from York University, has volunteered to write the application. If we get this, this will put us on the map. The possibilities are endless. We have been working with all the entities I mentioned, and the Chamber and YCDC (York County Development Corporation). It is really, really positive. This will be using no city staff time and if the funds are granted, there will be a committee formed. This doesn’t cost the city any money; this is pursuing funds to support a wonderful opportunity.”

Dr. Sue Crawford, city administrator, told the council the designation comes with a $10,000 grant and then the city can apply for up to $250,000. “This opens doors to a lot of possibilities,” she said.

The council agreed to sign off on the resolution and move the process forward.