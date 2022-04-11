City agrees to sell land for data mining venture

YORK – During their regular meeting this week, the York City Council suspended the rules and voted in favor of selling land being held for industrial development to BginUSA as the location for an $8 million data mining complex.

This land is located just east of the Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) operations center. The land was purchased by the city a number of years ago, as all the lots in the industrial park were quickly being sold to private owners and the need to hold more for development became obvious.

The sale agreement calls for the land being sold for the BginUSA project with a cost of $12,500 an acre.

“We’ve been talking about this for some time,” Mayor Barry Redfern said. “The York County Development Corporation and Lisa Hurley have been involved, NPPD’s key in this project. There are benefits for York. They will purchase half the ground out there and we will keep the other half for economic development.”

The data mining project will bring about 30 units of computer servers and an office to the north end of that property.

As Lisa Hurley, executive director of the York County Development Corporation explained earlier, “Data mining development fits York well because it brings sizable new revenues and new investments to the community without competing for workers in this tight job market. We anticipate seeing construction yet in 2022.”

At a previous city council meeting, Nicole Sedlacek, economic development manager from NPPD, presented information on data mining as a valuable economic development opportunity for York. Data mining operations generate revenues for the city through the city’s electricity lease agreement with NPPD as well as city sales tax revenues on electricity sales.

Mayor Redfern notes that “BginUSA’s purchase of the city’s industrial lot to develop their data mining business provides an opportunity for the city to move into a cutting-edge technological industry. I have met with the company, and I look forward to their partnership.”

York provides an attractive location for data mining because of the low electric rates and energy capacity that NPPD provides in the area that can be put to data mining uses.

Bin Shu, BginUSA manager from the Omaha office stated, “We selected the City of York not only because it can provide the power that we need, but also because of the intelligent and hardworking people we’ve met there. The people make the difference we need to succeed.”

BginUsa has been working on a smaller Omaha project and the York project will help them meet the growing demand for scalable, cost-effective digital infrastructure solutions for highly specialized computing needs.

NPPD has experience working with data mining in other communities, city officials said. “A component of their preparation for data mining projects involves studies to ensure that the York system has the necessary capacity for the data mining project so that the project does not in any way risk the power supply for other users.”

Now that the council has agreed to the purchase, the city will post a notice of purchase for three weeks and then wait 30 days before closing. This week, the York Planning Commission will review a proposed zoning change which clarifies data mining as an industrial area use in the city. Officials said these zoning changes were already being developed prior to the BginUSA offer, in anticipation of a data mining entity coming to York.