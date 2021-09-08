City agrees to bonding for street projects; prioritizing needs is up next

YORK – The city will do more than $5 million in bonding to finance a large project that will result in a new Blackburn Avenue Bridge and the repair/replacement of problem street areas.

Now the task at hand is to prioritize the projects that need to take place first.

Terry Brown, from Benesch (who has been acting as the city’s engineer for the past four years), addressed the city council about the process.

“Your job now is to decide what to spend the money on,” Brown said to the council and administration. “We will look at the city’s one- and six-year plan. The idea is to take that plan, look at higher traffic areas and put together a list to at least start looking at. Then we will take comments, add more in, take some out – then, in November, go through for a final list. We will then create the project and take it to design and engineering.”

He noted areas with high levels of school traffic; a couple of areas that saw really heavy traffic as detours during the city’s recent water main project; sections of 14th, 19th and Nebraska Avenue (as a few examples) where the paving surface isn’t holding up well. He also noted some areas at the interchange where connections could be made with frontage roads, as well as some street extensions.

