City agrees to $5.75 million bonding for street, bridge projects

YORK – The York City Council has approved the issuance of highway allocation fund pledge bonds in the amount of $5.75 million in order to complete a number of street improvement projects and replace the Blackburn Bridge.

“We have been talking about this a long time,” Mayor Barry Redfern said before the discussion began during the council’s recent meeting.

The council has been talking about this all year as interest rates are historically low right now.

And, as discussed before, by bidding out one large project (rather than stringing along a bunch of small projects over the course of a long period of time), there will be cost savings as contractors will likely have more competitive bids and will be able to do small projects cheaper because there will be a series of them taking place.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Scott Keene of Piper Sandler, who has been working with the city regarding bond projects for many years, addressed the council. He had earlier conversations with the council on this topic, working toward what they wanted to see – and was asked to come back with figures regarding a 10-year maturity plan.