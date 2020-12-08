City administrator position opening now being advertised

YORK – York City Administrator Joe Frei told the city council this past week that he has started advertising the opening of his position (of city administrator) and advertising for the new human resources position.

Shortly before the General Election, Frei announced his plan to retire. He told the council that he “will continue to work with you and for the community” until someone is hired and ready to take on the city administrator’s job.

Frei became the city administrator in York on Feb. 16, 2017. He was appointed by then-mayor Orval Stahr.

Also during this past week’s city council meeting, the council agreed to purchase a small amount of land, costing $500, in the area of the new wastewater treatment plant. Frei explained that back when the city negotiated the property purchase for the sewage plant, the easement wasn’t solidified along a certain perimeter regarding access. He said a fence was on the property line, but several hundred feet were needed at the entrance – so the city would be purchasing a very small piece of ground, measuring about 20x100 feet.

And the council agreed to approve an estimate from Sports Facility in the amount of $13,638 (plus electricity not to exceed $20,000) for a folding backstop system in the city auditorium. It was explained that the basketball backstops’ lifts were wearing out and worn out, “and while we are working on everything else, it seems like the logical time to do this,” said Mayor Barry Redfern. “Then they will be good for a long time into the future.”

