City administrator officially retiring
City administrator officially retiring

Joe Frei

YORK – York City Administrator Joe Frei announced last pending retirement last October – this past week, it was announced that the time has come.

During the city council meeting, York Mayor Barry Redfern said it would be Frei’s “last official meeting.

“He will stay in touch and will keep working with us,” Mayor Redfern said. “I want to say a big thank you to Joe and to say we appreciated everything.”

Mayor Redfern said a farewell coffee will be held Friday, April 24. It will be held in the council chambers.

“I hope everyone will stop by,” the mayor added.

Frei became the city administrator in York on Feb. 16, 2017. He was appointed by then-mayor Orval Stahr.

Raw footage of the city council meeting
