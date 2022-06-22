City administration shares budget highlights for 2022-23 fiscal year

YORK – For over a month now, the York City Council, city administration and department heads have been holding special meetings to discuss preliminary budget requests and ideas for the next fiscal year.

The process will last throughout the summer and the budget will be finalized in early September.

“There are a couple of things I feel strong about, one being reducing the levy if possible,” said Mayor Barry Redfern.

He said he would like to reduce the city’s property tax levy by 2 cents – taking it from .33 per $100 valuation to $.31 per $100 valuation.

Other highlights he mentioned were that the preliminary budget would increase sales tax revenue projections by 10% over the prior year’s budget.

It also implements wage study proposals and calls for a 4% cost of living adjustment for employees.

The proposed budget, as it stands right now, projects the 2021-22 year-end general fund unrestricted reserves at $5.1 million. The budget would use $1.5 million for one-time expenditures and $1.2 million for operations increases/inflation. It also projects the 2022-23 year-end general fund unrestricted reserves of $1.9 million.

The proposed budget sets aside $500,000 for a future fire station, in the restricted general fund reserves.

And it includes $877,000 in America Rescue Plan grant money spending on one-time expenditures.

“Is this perfect? I don’t know,” Redfern said to the council. “Some strong reserves would be used. I want to put away $500,000 for a future fire station, as a down payment of sorts – is that enough? I don’t know. And as far as the ARPA funds, this will be the last of it. We will talk through all of this again and again. This is just a start and we can walk through all of this as we move forward.”

The preliminary budget was built based on available revenue, projected reserves and revenue, department head requests and other public needs that have been identified this year and in the past.

The budget conversation will continue.

