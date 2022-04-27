City adds wording to zoning regs to allow for data centers

YORK – The York City Council has added wording to the zoning regulations to allow for data centers, following the sale of city-held industrial land to a private company for a data mining center in York.

The council added the definition of data center, added data centers as a permitted use in the industrial zone and added the allowance of such a center to the agricultural district by special permit.

Earlier this month, the city sold the land (located just east of the Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) operations center to BginUSA for the company’s venture to create an $8 million data mining complex.

The data mining project will bring about 30 units of computer servers and an office to the north end of that property.

As Lisa Hurley, executive director of the York County Development Corporation explained earlier, “Data mining development fits York well because it brings sizable new revenues and new investments to the community without competing for workers in this tight job market. We anticipate seeing construction yet in 2022.”

At a previous city council meeting, Nicole Sedlacek, economic development manager from NPPD, presented information on data mining as a valuable economic development opportunity for York. Data mining operations generate revenues for the city through the city’s electricity lease agreement with NPPD as well as city sales tax revenues on electricity sales.

York provides an attractive location for data mining because of the low electric rates and energy capacity that NPPD provides in the area that can be put to data mining uses.

BginUsa has been working on a smaller Omaha project and the York project will help them meet the growing demand for scalable, cost-effective digital infrastructure solutions for highly specialized computing needs.

