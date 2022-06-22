City adds permitted uses to zoning areas

YORK – The city has added some permitted uses to several zoning areas, which would allow for more certain types of businesses to exist there without special permits and associated hearings/proceedings.

The council voted unanimously to accept the proposed changes brought forward by the city’s asset manager, Dan Aude.

He explained how these would now be permitted uses and would clear the way for more economic development. As an example, he said someone inquired about putting in a dental office in a certain location – but it was not currently in the permitted list.

“This would allow for things such as that without having to have hearings and change the zoning for certain establishments,” Aude said.

In the A-L Ag District, distilleries, breweries and wineries are now permitted uses.

In the C-2 Business District, which Aude described as being the stretch between the north Pump and Pantry and Hitz Towing, now allowed uses would include: apartment complexes, auto repair shops, auto supply stores, bicycle and motorcycle shops, convenience stores, home repair sales and service, medical and orthopedic appliance stores, medical/dental/health clinics and laundromats.

In the C-3 Highway Commercial District, which Aude described as being the stretch between Hitz Towing and The Huddle House, now allowed uses would include: convenience stores, furniture and appliance stores, truck sales and service, auto supply stores, farm supply stores, medical/dental/health clinics, optometrist shops and athletic centers.

In the C-4 Highway Commercial District, which Aude described as being the area around the convention center, now allowed uses would include: restaurants (excluding drive-throughs), auto supply stores, car washes, farm supply stores, medical/dental/health clinics, optometrist shops, athletic centers and distillers/breweries/wineries.

