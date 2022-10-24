City accepts $1.4 million bid for Blackburn Bridge

YORK – The City of York has accepted a bid of $1,475,539.66 for the reconstruction/replacement of the old Blackburn Bridge.

This bridge has been discussed for quite a long time and the city began setting aside funds for its eventual replacement. Now the bridge work is part of a large-scale bonded street project that is underway in the city.

York Public Works Director James Paul told the city council during this past week’s meeting that the city had seven bidders, which is a considerable amount.

“We had a lot of bids, but they were also higher than what we initially thought,” Paul said. “Steel and labor costs are higher now. But the bids were all very similar so we feel that we did receive good bids.”

“We don’t normally see seven bidders,” said Mayor Barry Redfern. “This project is a long time in the making. It’s exciting to see this happen this winter.”

Paul said the city has the funds to cover the overage in costs, as inflation and supply chain issues have driven the prices.

He also added that when this project is completed, “that bridge will be good for a very long time.”

It was also noted that this bridge will provide a pedestrian path – which it lacks now. That’s especially important as the bridge is located at the east entrance/exit of the Beaver Creek Trails. Right now, pedestrians have to walk in the driving lanes to cross the bridge.

“This is very exciting,” Mayor Redfern said, while also thanking Paul for his work on this project.

The winning bid is that of the Diamond Engineering Company of Grand Island. Paul said this construction company has a good track record and reputation.