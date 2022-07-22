 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Circus comes to town for York Balloon Days

Simone Key and Kelly Leeth awe the crowd at the circus as they cradle one another in the air.

YORK -- The magic was felt under the big tent as the Culpepper and Merriweather Circus (CMC) arrived in town last Sunday. It’s been 18 years since the circus had been in town, and the community was itching for the experience.

Kids were “ooing” and “aahing” over the daring acts as parents and grandparents were reminiscing the days when they attended an entertaining, traditional circus.

York Chamber Director Madonna Mogul said CMC had reached out to them, and asked if any non-profit would be interested in hosting the circus. CMC had some open dates, and one of those open dates so happened to be during York Balloon Days.

“I thought, what a great way to close off York Balloon Days with a circus,” said Mogul.

The director of the York Chamber of Commerce reported there were between 600 and 650 attendees at the event.

Mogul said, “I just enjoyed seeing the smiles on children’s and families’ faces. There were faces of pure joy and excitement.”

Aerialists, big cats and daredevils stunned the crowd.

The whole crowd gasped when tight rope walker, Romario Perez, walked gracefully and successfully across a tightrope, blindfolded.

What made the show even better was a ring master with his feathered friends and one comical clown.

Just like any old-fashioned circus, peanuts were sold by the package during the show for only $1. Some packages contained a surprise ticket kids could trade in for a clown nose.

Simone Key, an aerialist from the circus, said the crew was impressed with the turnout.

“Considering the heat, it was a very good crowd,” said Key.

Mogul also said the circus was well received and Culpepper and Merriweather Circus appreciated the kindness of the community of York.

The York Chamber would like to thank York County Ag Society for partnering with them.

Mogul said, “This would not have been possible without the partnership of York County Ag society. I thank them for all they helped with to bring the circus to town.”

At the Culpepper and Merriweather Circus, Leo the Clown balances and spins plates using a stick. Leo got the crowd giggling at all of his tricks and jokes on Sunday.
Aerialist Kelly Reeth spins in the air under the big tent at the Culpepper and Merriweather Circus.
Balancing on stacks of cups is Brandon Ayala.
Romario Perez walks on a tight rope, blindfolded at the Culpepper and Merriweather Circus during York Balloon Days.
Daredevils from the Culpepper and Merriweather Circus stunt on the “Wheel of death.”
Ring master Logan Jimenez welcomes the crowd to the Culpepper and Merriweather Circus during York Balloon Days.
