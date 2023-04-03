YORK – Scott Carlisle, 48, of Lincoln has been formally charged with burglary in a case involving the theft of a pickup and irrigation equipment from a York County farmer. He was linked to the case through DNA evidence left behind on a cigarette butt at the scene.

According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a location in the country on a winter day, in reference to a vehicle being found. The deputy met with a farmer who had been driving down Road M when he noticed a white pickup in a field. The farmer said he recognized it as belonging to his family’s farm. He said the pickup had been parked in a shop roughly half a mile away.

The deputy’s affidavit said from where the pickup was parked in the field, there was an irrigation pipe trailer about 40 yards away, stuck in the snow. It was determined the irrigation trailer also came from the same farm and had previously had 30 sections of 8-inch pipe on it. When the trailer was found stuck in the snow, nothing was on it and the value of the stolen pipe was estimated to be about $900.

There were footprints in the snow that led directly to the shop.

The affidavit says, “It appears the suspect(s) came from the north and turned in to the field with the irrigation trailer to steal more irrigation pipe from this field. But when they turned into the field, they got stuck and the suspect walked through another field to the shop, entered the shop and stole the vehicle to drive back over to their pickup. They pulled their pickup out and left, while leaving the farmer’s pickup and irrigation trailer behind.”

The deputy found a tan, white cloth-style glove at the scene which was placed in an evidence bag. He also found two cigarette butts underneath the glove which were also taken as evidence. Photographs were taken of the footprints that had been left behind.

The evidence items were delivered to the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab for testing. The sheriff’s department was notified by the crime lab that the DNA sample extracted from one of the cigarette butts matched the DNA of Carlisle.

The York County Sheriff’s Department contacted the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department regarding past thefts in which Patrick Sardeson was a person of interest. At the time, it was believed Sardeson was responsible for some irrigation pipe thefts in the York County area. The Lancaster County investigator was familiar with Carlisle as he had ben contacted numerous times with Sardeson. It was also noted Sardeson and Carlisle had been contacted by the Omaha Police Department on Interstate 80 with an irrigation pipe trailer as they had tried to sell stolen irrigation pipe at a recycling location in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

A preliminary hearing in York County Court for Carlisle has been set for April 12. He is facing a Class 2A felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison upon conviction.