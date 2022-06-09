 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chuck Warner presented a Quilt of Valor

  • 0
Chuck Warner quilt of valor

Nick Wollenburg, Peggy Warner and Chuck Warner pictured with Warner’s Quilt of Valor.

EXETER -- On June 7, 2022 Chuck Warner of Exeter was presented his Quilt of Valor for his service in the Air Force in Fairmont. The presentation was given by the York Asera Care Hospice’s Arrielle Lindt and Nick Wollenburg of Veteran Services.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Quilt of Valor’s mission is to “cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.”

Warner entered into the Air Force on January 4, 1963. His rank was A-3C, and he was also an honored sharpshooter. He was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base and Bexa County, Texas near San Antonio, before he was discharged on April 10, 1963.

His wife of 49 years, Peggy, family and friends were present when he received his Veteran’s Pin and was wrapped in his quilt.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Halsey concert canceled after floodwaters fill Maryland venue

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News