Chuck Warner presented a Quilt of Valor

EXETER -- On June 7, 2022 Chuck Warner of Exeter was presented his Quilt of Valor for his service in the Air Force in Fairmont. The presentation was given by the York Asera Care Hospice’s Arrielle Lindt and Nick Wollenburg of Veteran Services.

The Quilt of Valor’s mission is to “cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.”

Warner entered into the Air Force on January 4, 1963. His rank was A-3C, and he was also an honored sharpshooter. He was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base and Bexa County, Texas near San Antonio, before he was discharged on April 10, 1963.

His wife of 49 years, Peggy, family and friends were present when he received his Veteran’s Pin and was wrapped in his quilt.