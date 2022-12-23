Christmas joy at St. Joe's, Emmanuel

YORK -- The sounds of Christmas were heard at both St. Joseph Catholic School and Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School this week.

St. Joseph held their annual Christmas program on Monday with the addition of a remarkable, live nativity scene presented by St. Joseph’s very own fifth grade class. Each member represented a character from the Bible to recreate the story of Jesus Christ’s birth.

School principal Mary Jo Leininger said, “The Nativity was the culminating scene at our Christmas program, conducted by teacher Diane Fletcher.”

St. Joseph also reminds people of the true meaning of Christmas through putting up their Advent tree decked with paper ornaments, colored by St. Joseph elementary students. Every morning after mass, students participate in reading Old Testament stories. One by one, students line up to add ornaments to the Jesse tree that foretell the birth of the Savior, said Leininger. On the last school day, ornaments with the pictures of Joseph, Mary and baby Jesus are added.

More Christmas splendor was had at Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran where students kindergarten through eighth grade put on a “Fact or Fiction: The Christmas Edition” musical. In this musical, two teams of middle school students, battled head to head in a game show. They were quizzed on stories of the Bible and Bible verses. Music and choreography sung by kindergarteners through fifth grade was intertwined with the lessons of the game show.

Music instructor Sandra Quiring said, “It’s become a tradition for Emmanuel to put on a musical for the Christmas program. It’s definitely a school-wide effort. The kids were very cooperative this year and were willing to work at it.”

It took eight weeks for the grades to memorize their acting lines, learn the songs and practice choreography. A couple of students took it upon themselves to put together a respective, ballet performance to the song “Joy! Joy! Joy to the World!”

Other songs sandwiched in between were “Fact or Fiction,” “Never Have to be Afraid,” “Reign in Me,” “Once Upon a Time,” “Tell me the Story of Jesus” and the well-liked number “Shine for You” with the lighting of candles.

“I think they learned that if they have a vision, they can do anything,” said Quiring.“Now that it’s over, I hope they are thankful that they were a part of something like this.”

The musical wrapped up with singing of “Silent Night” by students, staff and community members.

Quiring gives a thank you to middle school teachers, Jannese Steider, Rachel Cradick, Jerrita Staehr and school principal Brad Wellman for helping put on the show.