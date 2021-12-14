EXETER -- Area families were treated to a Christmas Fun For Kids event recently at the Exeter Legion Hall.

Santa was available for visits and while the families were there they could decorate Christmas cookies, enter their decorated gingerbread houses in a contest, get their faces painted and make ornaments.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Winners of the gingerbread house contest were Charlie Veraska (six and under) and Addison Foutch (seven and above). Through the event there were door prizes given out every 15 minutes. Doughnuts and beverages were provided by the Exeter and Cordova churches.

There were also reindeer games, like “decorate the felt tree” and “ring toss on the reindeer,” and treats to share; but the highlight (besides Santa, of course) was the chance to visit the Country Gift Store. For just one dollar kids could shop for gifts for their parents. The kids could also have the gifts wrapped and take the home ready to go under the tree.

The event was coordinated and sponsored by the Exeter GFWC Woman’s club and the Exeter-Milligan FCCLA with contributions from Exeter and Cordova churches, Generations Bank and community helpers.