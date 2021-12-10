Christmas Craft Club a holiday hit

YORK – Kilgore Memorial Library is wrapping up their 2021 Christmas Craft Club on Monday, December 13, after a popular run this holiday season.
For seven Mondays in November and December, Kilgore Library has hosted this fun holiday event featuring a Christmas craft by upcycling used book pages.
Ornaments, garland, gift tags, cards and a folded book page tree have been crafted by participants by following instructions provided at the event.
All supplies needed for this event were provided by the Friends of Kilgore Memorial Library. Participation has been strong with 15 to 20 attendees each week. Crafters from York, McCool Junction, Lincoln, Exeter, Seward, Utica and Waco have attended at least one event, with several participating every week.
Husbands and wives, book club members, co-workers, mothers, daughters and grandmothers have all enjoyed time together.
Peggy Davis of York shared that this event has been a phenomenal bonding experience. Her daughter, Alexis, shared that she has had fun with the crafts as well as spending time with her mom.
Library staff member, Janey Due, has developed this successful event for the library. Christmas music was the only thing missing at the first meeting when participants were surveyed for ideas. The survey also revealed that everyone would enjoy having a year-round “Altered Book Club.” Due is already making plans for the first meeting, which will take place on January 24.
This Pinterest-inspired club will always include a book element for the craft.
Mark your calendars for the fourth Monday of each month in 2022 to be part of this new family event at Kilgore Memorial Library.
For more information about Kilgore Memorial Library, please contact Deb Robertson at 402-363-2620 or kilgore@cityofyork.net