Christmas Belles celebrated the holidays
Yorkshire Playhouse

For those who still want to see this year’s Yorkshire Playhouse’s of the “Christmas Belles,” a virtual viewing option is still available on Dec. 18.

 Photo provided by the Yorkshire Playhouse

YORK – The Yorkshire Playhouse season finale of “Christmas Belles” was a celebration of the holidays with great attendance.

And there is still an opportunity to see the production as a special virtual presentation will be available on Dec. 18.

While the pandemic caused theaters across the country to close permanently, the Yorkshire Playhouse has continued on, with support of the community and the virtual viewing option.

The “Christmas Belles” production brought familiar faces as well as some recent newcomers to the local stage. The cast list included Theresa Christiansen, Kathey Stewart, Lena Groetzinger, John I. Baker III, Diana Heath, Leroy Ott, C. Danielle Deal, Joseph Billington, Amanda Bauer, Matthew Prellwitz and Anna Vodicka.

To be part of the virtual performance, go to yorkshireplayhouse.com to purchase a ticket and then more information will be emailed to the ticket holder the day of the virtual performance, including instructions in how to view the performance online.

